Dessert Delights: ‘Live the Sweet Life’

Cuisine Culture…

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – At a young age, Devi Mulai paid keen interest in the culinary art of baking and cake decorating. Her passion for baking sweet treats has blossomed into a lucrative small business.

Devi is the proud owner of ‘Dessert Delights’ which offers sweet treats like cupcakes, cakes, macrons, cake pops, donuts, eclairs, cinnamon rolls, churros, muffins, cookies, brownies, and chocolate covered treats.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Devi shared that she is not just a small business owner, but she is also a mother of one, who works a full-time job, Monday to Saturday.

“That’s very challenging to do. I juggle most of my baking during the night,” she added.

However, that does not deter her passion for baking. Devi’s creation is a testimony of her baking and decorating talent.

Being a bake enthusiast, Devi also offers her customers pastries like cheese straws, chicken puffs, chicken patties, cheese pies, cheese rolls. Other items on the menu are deviled eggs, cheesecake and chicken fingers.

During an interview, Devi reminisces that as a student of Annandale Secondary, she created her very own recipe book using clip-outs from magazines and newspapers.

Devi credits her inspiration to The Food Network.

“Dessert Delights wasn’t created just because of my passion for baking. Being born and raised in a single-parent home as an only child, the road has never been easy for me.”

The young business owner explained that in order to earn an extra income, her business was created sometime in 2015.

Devi’s business is homebased, but customers can follow her business on social media accounts to see her creative work.

Dessert Delights pickup location is at Annandale Railway, East Coast Demerara. Being the only staff of Dessert Delight, Devi works overtime to ensure her customers are satisfied.

The young woman shared that over the years, she has been given the opportunity to cater for various functions, but mainly weddings and birthdays.

“Being a young entrepreneur, I have had the opportunity to meet and interact with many small business owners like myself and that motivates me,” Devi said.

On the flip side, she stated that sacrifices must be made because without sacrifices, there would be no success.

She said many times she felt like throwing in the towel on her small business due to lack of resources and a strong support system. However, she added her determination was paramount to keeping her moving forward no matter what hurdles she faced.

“You need to stay focused on what you want to achieve. You must be determined, once you have a plan and know how to execute that plan, do it. Always follow your passion and trust your instincts.”

Devi’s long-term goal with her business Dessert Delights is to expand, while maintaining her quality to her customers.

To support Devi’s business, you can visit her business’ Facebook page @Desert Delights or on Instagram @dessert.delightsgy. You can also call or WhatsApp (592) 629-1979.