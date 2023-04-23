‘Anjanie’s Luscious Cheesecake’

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – If you have a sweet tooth for cheesecake and contemplating where to place your next order, look no further, The Waterfalls magazine has got you covered. This week’s edition of ‘Young Entrepreneur on the Move’, we shed the light on ‘Anjanie’s Luscious Cheesecake’, a local business pioneered by Anjanie Singh.

Twenty-year-old Singh who is already grabbing the attention of many taste buds with her tasty treats, said in an exclusive interview with this magazine that the main inspiration for starting this business was to find peace within herself.

She related that making cheesecakes became a hobby, but receiving very good reviews and seeing the happiness on her customers’ faces, makes her even more proud of her work. She added that, “This new business venture eventually became another source of income for my studies.”

‘Anjanie’s Luscious Cheesecake’ which has a wide variety of cheesecakes, was launched in April 2022, and has been stimulating the taste buds of many since its existence.

Singh shared that having launched a year ago, the support was a bit challenging for her in the beginning but everything is gradually falling into place.

Like any other small businesses on the rise, Singh stated that she too faced some challenges in getting her business where it is today. She mentioned that some of the challenges she faced were trying to find the right containers for her products, where and how to purchase her ingredients and being able to reach her customers from different parts of the country.

She further stated that when she started the business, she made cheesecakes to sell by different pan sizes, however, that was very slow and she ended up operating at a loss in the beginning. “Being innovative was experimenting with the top tier in this situation because I started doing eggless and no-bake cheesecakes in different cups and jar size. This was the turning point for my business since this actually worked for me,” she shared.

The young businesswoman added that since she was new to the industry, she had absolutely no idea on how many cheesecakes will sell on a weekly basis and this ended up being an issue when it came to pricing her products, since buying the cream cheese which is a main ingredient, was most expensive.

As time went by however, Singh said she figured it would be economical to buy the ingredients in bulk.

She also mentioned that another challenge she is currently trying to overcome, is reaching her customers’ demands from different part of the country. “I plan to resolve this issue by selling my cheesecakes to supermarkets, restaurants and other establishments to different parts of the country,” she noted.

With a lot yet in store for this small business, Singh shared that what she wants to accomplish in the future is to be able to expand her business, adding more flavours and sizes of cheesecakes. Also her goal is to create a very spacious and fun cheesecake shop so that her customers can come and indulge in what she has to offer.

With Singh already making an impact through her business, when asked what role she thinks young entrepreneurs play in society, she said they are vital since they tend to inspire others.

“I think young entrepreneurs play a vital role in society since we can set positive examples for our young children and teens. I also believe that this contributes to the younger generation finding their passion for something they love or want to do in the future,” she said.

She also mentioned that young entrepreneurs drive change through innovation, where new and improved products enable new markets to be created and developed. In addition, new entrepreneurs play a key role in shaping the economy and creating a more dynamic and diverse business landscape.

With that being said, she is of the view that a lot more can be done in our society to boost small businesses.

She suggested that more expos should be done and small ventures should be advertised more in our country, so that not only sales can be increased, but people will be aware of what is produced locally.

“I also believe that small business owners should get engaged in the WIN programmes that are offered by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security so that they can enhance their business in whatever shape or form possible.”

Singh said she was a recent exhibitor at the We Lift 3 expo and expressed that she gained a lot of experiences from her fellow colleagues. Not only did she receive good reviews about her products and presentation, but also the idea of her putting cheesecake in “handy” cups and jars was the top tier.

For persons who would like to make contact with her business, can reach out to her via telephone number (592) 612-1024 or check out her business page on Facebook at Anjanie’s Luscious Cheesecake.