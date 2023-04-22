Youngsters wrap up tourney on high note

DCB 2023 U17 Inter-Association Tournament…

Kaieteur News – In round 5 of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament, partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, Jonathan Van Lange stroked a magnificent half-century to take his team to victory over East Coast Demerara.

Over at the Queen’s College Ground, East Coast won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 154 all out in 44.3 overs from their allotted 50 overs.

Vice-captain Nicholas Shiopersaud top scored with 37, while Vickash Wilkinson and Romeo Deonarine chipped in with 35 and 20, respectively.

Jayden Dowlin was the most destructive bowler grabbing 5 for 23, while Stephon Sankar collected 3 for 27 and Dave Mohabir 1 for 17.

In reply, Georgetown comfortably reached their target of 155 for 3 from 33.2 overs.

National wicket-keeper Jonathan Van Lange came in the middle and smashed a brilliant 98 from 67 balls hitting 10 fours and 5 sixes after the top order struggled.

Miguel Nandu supported with 24 not out, while Ryan Latif scored 10. Neeran Bani collected 2 for 25, while Hemraj Harripersaud took 1 for 34. Georgetown won by 7 wickets.

Meanwhile, over at Zeeburg, East Bank won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 142 all out in 27 overs from their reduced 35 overs.

Openers Deonarine Dindial and Sayyad Lakeram started well before they were sent back to the pavilion for 32 and 30, respectively, while Dillion Roopnarine and Joshua Lim chipped in with 23 and 25 each. N. Sankar collected 3 for 7, Mahendra Mohan and Robin Seecharran took 2 for 7 and 2 for 16.

In reply, West Demerara reached their target in 27.5 overs, losing 8 wickets. Pareshwar Ram top scoring with 47 while supported by Kevin Ben with 18.

Deonarine Dindial and Sayyad Lakeram ripped through the batting lineup, grabbing 3 for 27 and 3 for 33, and Farhan Hussain collected 2 for 24. West Demerara by 2 wickets.

East Coast Demerara was named champions after two teams ended the tournament on the same points; it came down to net run rate; East Coast Demerara finished on 2.929 and Georgetown 2.329 and was named runner-up.

Romeo Deonarian grabbed the most runs award of 337 with a double century while East Bank Demerara, Sayyad Lakeram collected the most wicket award of 10 wickets, best 4 for 16.

The Executive and members of the Demerara Cricket Board, along with players and management staff, would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Team Mohamed for their generous sponsorship of this tournament; we look forward to more sponsorship like these in the future.