US seizes Home Affairs PS phone passing through US to China

Apr 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that the United States (US) Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Officers at the John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport have confiscated the cell phone of the Home Affairs Ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS), Mae Toussaint Thomas.
Thomas was reportedly on her to China and had stopped at JFK to catch a transit flight.
The Ministry is yet to make a public statement on the matter but Kaieteur News understands that she was not traveling on official government business.
Thomas is yet to return to Guyana but based on information reaching this publication her phone was taken away during an inspection by the officers.
CBP officers have the authority to search a traveler’s electronic device whether it is a cell phone or laptop if they need to verify certain information after an interview on the reasons for their travel.
