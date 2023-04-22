The Holy Family/GOAPC Tapeball cricket competition set for tomorrow April 22

Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM

Kaieteur News – The Holy Family Bible club together with the GOAPC will be hosting its Boys Inter-Community ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball cricket competition tomorrow, Saturday 22nd April at the Durban Park Tarmac. See some of the best Tape Ball teams from Georgetown, East Bank, West Coast, East Coast and Linden battle for supremacy.

Organiser James Lewis with the Trophy Stall sponsored championship trophy.

The Trophy Stall establishment will be sponsoring championship trophy to the winner of the event. First and second place winners will receive trophy and medals; a number of personal and cash incentives are up for grabs for most outstanding player of the competition, as well as best bowler and best batter in the final.

The tournament is sponsored by Trophy Stall, Farfan and Mendes, Star Party Rental, Survival Supermarket, Ink Plus, Good Wood Racing service, and P&P Insurance Brokers.

For more information regarding the Bat Your Own Tape Ball competition contact Competition Co-ordinator James ‘Uprising’ Lewis at 639-8694 or 689-5109.

