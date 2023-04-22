The Holy Family/GOAPC Tapeball cricket competition set for tomorrow April 22

Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM
Apr 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Holy Family Bible club together with the GOAPC will be hosting its Boys Inter-Community ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball cricket competition tomorrow, Saturday 22nd April at the Durban Park Tarmac. See some of the best Tape Ball teams from Georgetown, East Bank, West Coast, East Coast and Linden battle for supremacy.
The Trophy Stall establishment will be sponsoring championship trophy to the winner of the event. First and second place winners will receive trophy and medals; a number of personal and cash incentives are up for grabs for most outstanding player of the competition, as well as best bowler and best batter in the final.
The tournament is sponsored by Trophy Stall, Farfan and Mendes, Star Party Rental, Survival Supermarket, Ink Plus, Good Wood Racing service, and P&P Insurance Brokers.
For more information regarding the Bat Your Own Tape Ball competition contact Competition Co-ordinator James ‘Uprising’ Lewis at 639-8694 or 689-5109.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 22, 2023Headley/Weekes Tri-Series… Kaieteur News – Kevlon Anderson’s first innings ton coupled with brilliant bowling efforts saw West Indies Academy thrash Team Headley by 7 wickets in the...
Apr 22, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Judging from the comments he made at his most recent press conference, last Thursday, Bharrat Jagdeo... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]