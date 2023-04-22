Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments

Apr 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG United Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments in St. Kitts.

Barbados are defending champions in the CG United Super50 Cup

Barbados are defending champions in the CG United Super50 Cup

The CG United Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex from 8 to 17 May with the 50 over matches starting at 10am local time.

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from 20 to 27 May at Warner Park. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm (under lights).

Barbados are defending champions in the CG United Super50 Cup and Jamaica the defending champions of the T20 Blaze. The other teams are the newly renamed Trinidad & Tobago Divas, Guyana, Windward Islands and hosts Leeward Islands.

The Tournament comes on the cusp of CWI’s announcement to start a new Women’s Academy in July for the best U23 players in the region. ​ This will be a major boost for the development of Women’s Cricket in the West Indies and forms part of the overall strategic plan to commit more resources to improving the women’s game at all levels.

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from 20 to 27 May at Warner Park. (Cricnation592)

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from 20 to 27 May at Warner Park. (Cricnation592)

CWI’s Director of cricket, Jimmy Adams said, “This year’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze will be a great opportunity for both talent identification and player development. We look forward to watching a healthy mix of experienced players along with some of the exciting talent we saw in last year’s U19 competition. With international tours at home to Ireland and away to Australia this year, these regional tournaments will provide players a chance to fight for places.”

Matches will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre. (CWI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze...

Apr 22, 2023

Kaieteur News – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG United Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments in...
Read More
Anderson, bowlers help WI Academy clinch 7- wicket win

Anderson, bowlers help WI Academy clinch 7-...

Apr 22, 2023

The Holy Family/GOAPC Tapeball cricket competition set for tomorrow April 22

The Holy Family/GOAPC Tapeball cricket...

Apr 22, 2023

Youngsters wrap up tourney on high note

Youngsters wrap up tourney on high note

Apr 22, 2023

Fifties from Lovell, Khan and Vieira spur Essequibo to a comfortable five-wicket win

Fifties from Lovell, Khan and Vieira spur...

Apr 22, 2023

Guyanese Anderson scores maiden 1st Class ton, as WI-A snatch lead going into Day 3

Guyanese Anderson scores maiden 1st Class ton, as...

Apr 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]