Skeletal remains found in bushes at Kamwatta, suspected to be that of missing woman

Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM
Apr 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The skeleton of a human being which was found last month in some bushes just off the Kamwatta Access Road located in Region One is suspected to be that of a 41-year-old woman who went missing for some time.
Commander of Region One, Himnauth Sawh told Kaieteur News on Friday that from the information received the remains are suspected to be that of Jonnelle Althea Johnson.
Kaieteur News understands that a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) assessment will be done to confirm if the skeleton is indeed that of Johnson.
This publication had reported that persons in the area made contact with the police station on March 15, 2023 indicating the location of the Skeleton. Police responded immediately and upon arrival discovered a skull, bones and hair suspected to be that of a human of African descent.
The skeleton was reportedly found some 800 meters from the Kamwatta Access Road near a bushy area. The skeleton was taken to the Kumaka District Hospital where an analysis was scheduled to be done by Dr. Nehaul Singh.
Investigations are ongoing.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 21, 2023Team Headley vs. West Indies Academy Day 1 Headley/Weekes Tri-Series… Kaieteur News – Guyanese batsman Kevlon Anderson cracked 153 for the West Indies Academy, who gained a 37-run lead...
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Judging from the comments he made at his most recent press conference, last Thursday, Bharrat Jagdeo... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]