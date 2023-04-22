Regions 3 and 4 significantly affected by heavy rainfall – CDC

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday reported that Regions 3 and 4 were significantly affected by heavy and persistent rainfall on Friday.

In a statement to the media, the CDC said that Regions 3 and 4 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara and Demerara/Mahaica respectively) are affected with an average of four (4) inches of flood water.

Wakenaam and Leguan in the Essequibo River, and Parika and Vergenoegen on the Eastern Bank of the Essequibo River have reported rising water levels in trenches and drains.

“That resulted in over-topping onto roadways and into the Parika Market area. Residents in the communities have not reported any household impacts and the authorities on the ground have indicated that all kokers and sluices are currently operational,” the CDC said.

Along the Western Coast of Demerara, areas such as Stewartville, Hague, and Pouderoyen have reported flooding in many residential streets due to the heavy rainfall. There were no reports of homes being inundated and according to the CDC irrigation measures are in place in several communities in the Region and authorities will continue to monitor the developing situation.

In Region 4, the city of Georgetown has indicated flood impacts in many areas. The water levels are slowly diminishing and residents continue to operate cautiously. The Better Hope/LBI communities have also reported flooding. Persons there have posited that if the heavy rains continue the water levels can rise even further, the CDC said,

“Additionally, there has been a report of a High Wind Impact along Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown. No injuries were reported and the CDC liaised with the City Engineer’s Department of the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown to rectify the issue.”

The CDC said that the Hydromet Office predicts more rainfall along the coastline over the next four (4) hours which can measure at least two (2) inches.

The CDC urges all residents to take the necessary precautions during this time and to report all impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.