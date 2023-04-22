Missing Berbice woman found with neck almost severed

…Ex-lover wanted

Kaieteur News – One week after, 36-year-old Telisha Domandeo a housewife of Crabwood Creek, was reportedly abducted, the woman’s body was found on Friday morning with her neck almost severed.

According to the Police, the woman was discovered around 07:00 hours wrapped in a blanket clad in a blue t-shirt and multicolored trousers in some bushes at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

The police reported that the murder occurred up the Canje River where they discovered a mattress and pillow with blood stains.

Following the gruesome discovery, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for a 50-year-old suspect, who shared a relationship with Domandeo.

Wanted is Sunil Durga of Betsy Ground.

Kaieteur News understands that Durga and Domandeo have a child together.

According to reports, the woman was last seen alive after she left her Crabwood Creek home for her mother’s residence located at Blairmont. On April 14, Domandeo’s relatives reported to the Blairmont Police Station that the woman was abducted.

Since then Durga was listed as a suspect in the woman’s disappearance. However, the Police were unable to locate the suspect and Domandeo, until the gruesome discovery was made on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sunil Durga is asked to contact the nearest police station.