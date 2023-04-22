Man claiming to be ExxonMobil worker hijacks taxi

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A bandit claiming to be an employee of American oil giant ExxonMobil on Thursday hijacked a Toyota Fielder Wagon taxi in a desolate area at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The car was being driven by Annand Ramprashad, who is attached to the PY Taxi Service on the East Coast of Demerara. The victim told Kaieteur News that he first met his hijacker on Tuesday.

He described the suspect as a tall, slim, dark skinned man wearing a “white Covid-19 Mask” and a reflector vest.

Ramprasad said the hijacker approached his base that day looking for a car.

Ramprashad took the hire for a drop in town. As they journeyed to his destination the suspect reportedly “gaffed” with Ramprashad.

“He tell me how he and he girl get problem and how he does was work Exxon”, Ramprashad recalled.

The suspect reportedly told Ramprashad that he is planning to move out from his girlfriend and would like to hire him to transport his belongings at a later date.

Convinced that the man was genuine, Ramprashad did not hesitate to give the suspect his number when he asked for it.

On Thursday around 18:00hrs, Ramprashad received a call from the suspect to locate him on the East Bank of Demerara so that he could pick up his belongings from his girlfriend and take them to Lusignan.

Ramprashad recalled that he picked up the suspect “just over a bridge after passing Agricola”.

The man was again “wearing a Covid-19 Mask”. As they journeyed down from the East Bank, the suspect called someone on his phone but acted as if he got no answer.

Ramprashad said that the man began fretting that his soon to be ex-girlfriend is not picking up her phone and he needs his clothes to change.

“When we reach the round about by Mandela he tell me drive straight”, said Ramprashad as recalled the man giving him directions to where his girlfriend lived.

The bandit directed Ramprashad through a Street that has a dead end in South Ruimveldt.

The suspect then acted as if he trying to make a phone call before saying “oh shucks ma credit finish”.

“He asked me fuh lend he me phone fuh mek a phone call and just as I lend he, I see someone coming in the mirror with a bag, right away i done realize a getting rob,” Ramprashad said while adding that before he could have reacted there was a gun to his head.

He said he was ordered out of his car by the fake ExxonMobil worker’s accomplice.

Ramprashad remembered them bracing him up against his car and searching his pockets to see if he had anything else of value.

“I tell them yall don’t shoot meh, tek the car but please don’t shoot meh”, Ramprashad told Kaieteuer News.

The bandits then entered his car and drove off in the opposite direction.

Ramprashad said after the men left with his car, he ran for a while where he met “a boy and a girl on the road”.

He reportedly explained his situation to them and they allowed him a phone call.

Ramprashad called his base and a car was sent to rescue him.

Anyone knowing the whereabout of Ramprahsad’s car or who the perpetrators might are asked to call 707-1320 or contact the nearest police station.