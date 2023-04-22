Georgetown will soon become de Venice of the Caribbean

Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Venice is a floating city. It was built on more than 100 islands. It comprises a network of canals which people use to move around.
Yuh can’t drive yuh car to Venice. But yuh gat to park it and use de canals fuh get around Venice because dem nah gat roads there.
Climate change is causing distress in Venice. Last October, dem had to stop de use of dem canals. Was too much water. De city was flooded. This year some of dem canals drying up.
Last year two American women bin talking about dem vacation plans. One of dem tell de other how she thinking about going to Venice. De other lady was surprised and asked her “Did you not go there last year?’
“Yes, replied the first women, “but the streets were flooded.”
Well Venice can soon get a partner city. Dem boys hear through de grapevine that Georgetown gan soon become a floating city. Some of dem roads flooded yesterday and de government seh dem gan dig up all dem streets and replace dem with canals.
Then dem gan encourage people fuh mek gondolas and vaporettos– floating vessels fuh transport people. It gan be low carbon transportation and Georgetown gan become a low carbon city.
Den everybody nah gan gat no use fuh cars in Georgetown. De traffic congestion gan disappear. De only problem gan be dem postmen and postgirls. Dem gan gat to learn fuh swim.
Talk half. Leff half!
