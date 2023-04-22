Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Fisherman remanded for murdering carpenter

Apr 22, 2023

Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Karamchan Mukunauth, a fisherman was on Thursday remanded to prison for the murder of 28-year-old Abdool Javid Razack of Lusignan Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Mukunauth of Latchman Singh Housing Scheme at Lusignan was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on April 17, 2023, at Lusignan he murdered Razack, a carpenter.

The accused was remanded to prison and is slated to make his next court appearance on May 25, 2023.

The court heard that the 28-year-old carpenter was reportedly stabbed to death by Mukunauth during a confrontation.

