Fifties from Lovell, Khan and Vieira spur Essequibo to a comfortable five-wicket win

Kaieteur News – The Final day of the first round match of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCY&S) Boys Under-19 Inter County Three-Day cricket tournament between Essequibo and Select XI at GCC ground, Bourda produced a comfortable five wicket win for Essequibo.

Essequibo U19 were in a good position at 70-1 with Myhiem Khan unbeaten on 46 runs, his partner Shaahid Vieira on 19 runs, Trailing by 163 runs to complete the win. The Select XI with a strong bowling attack were looking to grab nine wickets before the end of the third session.

Nyhiem Khan and Shaahid Vieira both went on to score a even half century. The hard hitting right-handed batter Theddeus Lovell top scored with magnificent 67 runs to see his side to a well deserved five-wicket win over Select XI.

Day Three started a bit late due to some moisture on the pitch. Play eventually got on the way approximately 11:00 hours. Select XI struck early; taking two early wickets in the first hour of play; removing Myhiem Khan on 50 runs followed by Rajend

ra Ramballi shortly after that, Ramballi losing his wicket cheaply; playing across the line to a straight ball from Chanderpaul Ramraj.

Select XI’s Shiv Harripersaud and Nityanand Mathura quieted Essequibo’s batters for some brief moments in the first session. Essequibo eventually got up to a 101-2 in the 36th over with Ramballi. Ronaldo Schouten and Shaahid Vieira later featured in a solid fifth wicket partnership of 40 runs. Vieira made a well constructed half century before Wilson broke the partnership; Vieira edged a turning delivery into the safe web of Kevin Kristen behind the stumps.

Essequibo now 134-4 with two relatively new batters (Schouten and Persaud) at the crease. Select XI found some rhythm frustrating Schouten with good ‘wicket to wicket’ bowling, which eventually brought its reward having Schouten out LBW for 22 runs. Select XI had a good hour leading up to lunch as Chanderpaul Ramraj and Matthew Pataya fought to pull things back for their side.

At this point, the match was well poised with Select XI needing to take five more wickets come out victors and Essequibo needing another 71 runs to secure the victory. At lunch Essequibo were 162-5 from 60 overs.

After the break, Essequibo batters Theddeus Lovell and Arun Persaud embraced the challenge ahead. They clicked into pursuit mood, scoring meaningful runs in the run chase; Lovell hit a couple of classical cricketing shots for fours through the off side including three massive sixes. He then struck a lofted cover-drive for another four to take him into the forty’s followed by a solid push a few deliveries later down to deep backward-point for two runs to bring up his half century.

After 73 overs Essequibo were 21 runs away from the victory as Select XI struggled to separate the batting pair (Lovell and Persaud). In the end Essequibo easily got to their target (233-3) in 80.2 overs. Lovell finished unbeaten on 67 and Persaud 28 runs not out. Essequibo won by 5 wickets. Chanderpaul Ramraj finished 2-43. Second round of the GCB’s Boys U19 Inter County Three-Day cricket competition continues tomorrow at Everest Cricket Club and Enmore Community centre grounds.