Farfan and Mendes receives DNV Certification

Apr 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Farfan and Mendes Limited, Hose and Rigging Division has achieved DNV (Det Norske Veritas) type approval certification for the manufacture and repair of wire rope slings for cargo carrying units manufactured to the DNV 2.7-1 standard.

A completed DNV 4 Legged Wire Rope Sling

The certification recognises the division’s commitment to providing high-quality and safe products and services to its customers.

“The achievement by Farfan and Mendes represents a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to meet international standards of quality and excellence. The company can now play a greater role in Guyana’s oil and gas sector whilst helping to boost the capacity of Guyanese companies, expand local content capabilities, and contribute to the growth and development of the market,” a statement from the company on Friday said.

Det Norske Veritas is a leading global provider of risk management and quality assurance services, with a strong focus on the oil and gas, maritime, and energy sectors. The DNV Certification confirms that Farfan and Mendes’ Hose and Rigging Division has met the stringent standards set by DNV for mechanical equipment and non-electrical equipment, including design, manufacture, and testing.

“Achieving the DNV Certification is a major milestone for our Hose and Rigging Division and a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services,” said Andrew Mendes, Managing Director of Farfan and Mendes.

“With this certification, our customers can have the confidence that our products and services meet the highest standards for quality, safety, and reliability,” Mendes added.

Farfan and Mendes’ Hose and Rigging Division provides a wide range of products and services, including hoses, fittings, and rigging hardware, to clients in the mining, oil and gas, agriculture, and construction industries. With the DNV Certification, the division can now offer its customers an even higher level of quality and safety, as well as increased efficiency and reliability.

