Essequibo man accused of trying to kill ex-wife freed

Kaieteur News – An Essequibo man was on Wednesday freed by a 12-member jury of an attempted murder charge at Suddie High Court, Region Two.

The man identified as Shalindra Mahadeo also known as ‘Dado’ of Paradise Village, Essequibo Coast was accused of trying to kill his ex-common-law wife, Renica Motiram in December 2020 with a shovel.

The incident, according to the allegation that was levelled against him, took place at Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast.

The High Court trial was heard by Justice Jo Ann Barlow and Mahadeo was represented by two lawyers, Kezia Williams and Tracy Marks while the state prosecutor was Taniesha Saygon.

Mahadeo’s lawyers were able to convince the 12-member jury to unanimously decide that he was not guilty of the charge brought against him.