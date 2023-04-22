Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

Kaieteur News – President Dr Irfaan Ali and his family opened their Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Friday.

The Head of State also celebrated by visiting friends in the community.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is a time of festivity and charity.

Meanwhile, early Friday morning, President Ali called for collective effort for the country’s betterment regardless of differences that may exist at the observance of Eid-al-Fitr held in the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) Building, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

President Ali said during the month of Ramadan, Muslims are taught the virtues of patience, obedience, and acceptance and reminded those gathered of the importance of contentment, and appreciation for their blessings.