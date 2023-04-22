Businessman granted $40,000 bail on wounding charge

Kaieteur News – Fifty-nine-year-old businessman Harry Baptise of Lot 97 Laluni Street, Queenstown Georgetown, was on Thursday placed on $40,000 bail for a wounding charge.

Baptise appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

He was charged for wounding with intent, Contrary to Section 57 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act chapter 8:01. The businessman denied the charge which stated that on February 5, 2023, at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he wounded businessman Noah Yahshuaran with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

Bail was granted to Baptise and the matter was adjourned to May 22, 2023.