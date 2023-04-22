Anderson, bowlers help WI Academy clinch 7- wicket win

Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM
Apr 22, 2023 Sports
Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…
Kaieteur News – Kevlon Anderson’s first innings ton coupled with brilliant bowling efforts saw West Indies Academy thrash Team Headley by 7 wickets in the opening round of the Tri-Series played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Inspired by a classy knock of 153 from the Guyanese, Anderson, on day two of his team’s first innings, WIA wrapped up a comprehensive victory with a day to spare.
Headley XI made 259-9 before WIA piled on 323 in reply to gain a slight lead. Team Headley resumed day 3 of their 2nd innings on 27-1 but thanks to clinical bowling, they were soon all out for 122 runs in 49 overs.
Justin Greaves (30*) and Akeem Jordan (28) shared 50-runs for the 7th wicket, as wickets from pacer Nyeem Young (3-17) and Kelvin Pitman (3-27), while left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2-18) accounted for the damage.
When West Indies Academy, batted a second time , it required just a steady hand from opener Keagan Simmons (31*), Anderson (16) and Tevin Imlach (8*) to see their team to an easy win, ending on 59-3.
Team Headley’s only consolation was off-break spinner Chaim Holder accounting for all 3 wickets to fall in the second innings.
The West Indies Academy will shift their focus to the next round which bowls off on April 26, versus Team Weekes.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 22, 2023Headley/Weekes Tri-Series… Kaieteur News – Kevlon Anderson’s first innings ton coupled with brilliant bowling efforts saw West Indies Academy thrash Team Headley by 7 wickets in the...
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Judging from the comments he made at his most recent press conference, last Thursday, Bharrat Jagdeo... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]