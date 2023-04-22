Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM

Anderson, bowlers help WI Academy clinch 7- wicket win

Apr 22, 2023 Sports

Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…

Kaieteur News – Kevlon Anderson’s first innings ton coupled with brilliant bowling efforts saw West Indies Academy thrash Team Headley by 7 wickets in the opening round of the Tri-Series played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Inspired by a classy knock of 153 from the Guyanese, Anderson, on day two of his team’s first innings, WIA wrapped up a comprehensive victory with a day to spare.

Headley XI made 259-9 before WIA piled on 323 in reply to gain a slight lead. Team Headley resumed day 3 of their 2nd innings on 27-1 but thanks to clinical bowling, they were soon all out for 122 runs in 49 overs.

Justin Greaves (30*) and Akeem Jordan (28) shared 50-runs for the 7th wicket, as wickets from pacer Nyeem Young (3-17) and Kelvin Pitman (3-27), while left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2-18) accounted for the damage.

West Indies Academy players congratulating the opposition as well as each other, following a massive win

When West Indies Academy, batted a second time , it required just a steady hand from opener Keagan Simmons (31*), Anderson (16) and Tevin Imlach (8*) to see their team to an easy win, ending on 59-3.

West Indies Academy celebrate another wicket in the second innings

Team Headley’s only consolation was off-break spinner Chaim Holder accounting for all 3 wickets to fall in the second innings.

The West Indies Academy will shift their focus to the next round which bowls off on April 26, versus Team Weekes.

