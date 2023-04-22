34 road deaths recorded so far

Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM
…Traffic Chief pleads with motorists to be responsible
DPI – Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen on Thursday revealed that 34 persons – seven females, one child, and 26 males have died in road accidents so far for the year.
As a result, the Traffic Chief is pleading with motorists to be responsible and practice caution on the roadways.
During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Superintendent Stephen disclosed that Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne) accounts for a high number of deaths, as seven persons lost their lives there.
Meanwhile, 81 persons received serious injuries due to road accidents when compared to 96 last year. It was highlighted that 90 per cent of road accidents are caused by speeding.
“All road users must be responsible while using the road, drive within the safe rate of speed where you can have total control of your vehicle in event of any danger ahead. Do not drink and drive, and be responsible when you attend social activities because most of our accidents for this year would have been by speeding,” he said.
Superintendent Stephen also noted that driving under the influence of alcohol has also been identified as one of the main challenges to road safety. Over 300 persons have been prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol for 2023 so far.
The traffic department is conducting several campaigns to ensure road safety.
The Traffic Chief added, “We are monitoring, we would have made several engagements. We would have enhanced our enforcement targeting the offences that relate to road accidents.”
