Wanted bulletins issued for couple fingered in cop’s murder

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday issued wanted bulletins for a couple allegedly involved in the murder of a policeman, Quincy Lewis whose skeletal remains were dug up from a shallow grave on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Wednesday.

The couple has been identified as Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, of Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Naqueeba Zahid Zafarali also known as Naqueeba Zafarali of the same address.

The couple had reportedly fled the jurisdiction but the Force on Wednesday committed to using all legal avenues to extradite them back to Guyana. “The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two (2) suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations in relation to the death of the deceased,” GPF Stated.

Lewis had been missing for almost three years but Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks from the Cold Case and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have been gathering evidence as they investigated his disappearance.

Their hard work paid off around 17:00hrs on Wednesday after they found skeletal remains buried at the Madewini Sand Pit area. Police will now send the remains overseas for DNA testing to confirm that they belong to the Lewis. According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the two suspects in custody decided to cooperate with the detectives after they were shown evidence linking them to the disappearance of Lewis. They were the ones who led police to search for Lewis’s body at Madewini, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Kaieteur News learnt that Lewis was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the wife and was reportedly lured to the couple’s East Bank Demerara (EBD) home on the day he disappeared. Lewis was allegedly shot at the location and his body then transported to the Madewini Sand Pit area where it was buried. Kaieteur News on Thursday reported that the two suspects in custody were paid by the couple to kill Lewis, but police have since clarified with the newspaper that they never confessed to shooting him. The suspects, according police, claimed that it was the woman’s husband who shot and killed Lewis.

Meanwhile, as police do their best to track down the couple, Kaieteur News has learnt that Lewis’s relatives had warned him about returning into a relationship with a woman, he had gotten into trouble for before. Kaieteur News understands that she resided in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara but had ties to a property in Greenfield Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), an area where Lewis was last seen driving into with his car before vanishing.

According to information, a ‘problem’ had arisen between Lewis and the woman’s family over her. Lewis did not divulge the nature of the problem to his relative but they suspect that her parents did not approve of their relationship. The woman had left the country after then but returned close to the time Lewis disappeared. Lewis had reportedly notified his relatives that he was speaking with her again and they warned him to be careful and “not get tie up with the girl again”.

Lewis, however, was not too keen on taking their advice and had told them that the woman has always been good to him and helped him a lot. Relatives do not know if he had hooked up with her again but recalled that he disappeared a few months later. Lewis was last seen alive by his mother, Charlene Jordon, around 17:15hrs after leaving their home at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

He left in a silver-grey Toyota Premio Motorcar that he borrowed from a friend for work duties at the Agricola Police Station. Lewis never made it there. Security cameras had captured him crossing over the Demerara Harbour Bridge and heading into Greenfield Park.