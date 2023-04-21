Latest update April 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

VP Jagdeo condemns vile social media attack on KNews' journalist

Apr 21, 2023

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday condemned a recent attack on Kaieteur News’ Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot via a Facebook platform. Speaking at a press conference at Freedom House, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary said the social media post indeed made vile and disparaging statements about Bagot which should not have been said.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr. Jagdeo was also keen to clarify that the comments do not in any way reflect the views of the government or the party. The official said he supports any legal action Bagot should choose to take regarding the said derogatory comments.

Several civil society actors have also joined in condemning the attack against Bagot as well as President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir.

On Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN) issued a written appeal to the nation’s 24 women Parliamentarians, urging that they too denounce all attacks against journalists here.

In the letter addressed to the officials, the group was keen to point out that women Members of Parliament (MPs) make up 37 percent of the policy leaders in the House and represent all political party positions, beliefs and values of the Guyanese society.

“As Parliamentarians, you serve as potential role models for all Guyanese women and girls. Additionally, being women, you are also sensitive to the dangers of unchecked misogyny, made visible in the high per capita number of wife/female partner murders and mutilations in our country,” the group said.

Given the position and power women MPs hold, the group asked that they offer solidarity and support to their counterparts in media who are being subjected to a torrent of male denigration, abuse and vitriol on social media.

As a show of support, the group in its missive strongly urged women MPs to do the following: Tag on Facebook all offensive pages/posts that are sexist, racist, and misogynist against Guyanese; issue a strong statement deploring public expressions that target the bodies of women and that so often lead to violence; and privately work with their respective political parties to raise the tenor of public discourse.

The letter in question was signed by the group’s members, namely Alfred Bhulai, Andre Brandli, Janette Bulkan, Darshanand Khusial, Joe Persaud, Mike Persaud, and Ganga Ramdas.

