Thorne blows away Demerara to spur Berbice to Victory inside 2 days

Kaieteur News – A hostile spell of fast bowling by West Indies under-19 speedster Isai Thorne blew away Demerara to spur Berbice to a commanding 9-wicket victory inside two (2) days, while the GCB Select XI and Essequibo match is poised for an exciting final day after Arun Persaud’s 11-wicket match haul for Essequibo as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-19 Inter-County Three-Day Tournament continued yesterday.

The pacy Thorne finished with impressive figures of 7-33 in the second innings to end with match figures of 9-58 as he rattled the Demerara batsmen in the second innings at Everest. Rampertab Ramnauth’s then scored an unbeaten fifty (53) to propel Berbice to their target of 107-1 in just 24.1 overs.

Meanwhile at GCC, the match between Essequibo and GCB Select XI is poised for an exciting finish with Essequibo on 70-1 at the close chasing 232 for an outright victory.

Summary Scores:

At Everest, Demerara first innings 122 all out off 50.1 overs. Rivaldo Phillips struck 57 and Mavindra Dindyal contributed 20. Bowling for Berbice, Jeremy Sandia took 3-33, Leon Cecil (2-14), Jonathan Rampersaud (2-16) and Isai Thorne (2-25).

Berbice first innings 119 all out off 42.4 overs. Tomanni Caesar top scored with 32 and R. Ramnauth made 22. Krsna Singh (3-38), Mavindra Dindyal (2-18, Nehemiah Honenkirk (2-22) and Alvin Mohabir (2-31) were the wicket takers for Demerara.

Demerara second innings 101 all out off 29.3 overs. Anthon Lin top scored with 42, while N. Honenkirk chipped in with an unbeaten 22 as the two batsmen featured in a 59-run partnership which helped their team recover from 42-9. I. Thorne 7-33 and J. Rampersaud had 2-22 bowling for Berbice.

Berbice second innings 107-1 off 24.4 overs. R. Ramnauth hit 53 not out, Hemendra Gurdayal (28) and Zeynul Ramsammy finish on 24 not out.

Result: Berbice won by one wicket.

At GCC, GCB Select XI first innings 209 all out off 71.3 overs. Kevin Kristen top scored with 63, Ezekiel Wilson made 55 and Nityanand Mathura supported with 27. Left-arm spinner Arun Persaud bagged 5-69 while Myheim Khan supported with 3-29 and pacer Joash Charles took 2-28 for Essequibo.

Essequibo first innings 134 all out off 36.5 overs. Shaahid Viera made 34, Thaddeus Lovell 32 and Ronaldo Schouten 21 were the main scorers. Bowling for GCB Select XI, Ezekiel Wilson took 3-37 while Mathew Pottya, Chanderpaul Ramraj and Dillon Ramsaroop all had two wickets.

GCB Select XI second innings 157 all out off 52.4 overs. N. Mathura (30), Kevin Kristen (28) and E. Wilson (25) were the main scorers. Arun Persaud was again among the wickets with 6-53 to complete an 11-wicket match haul.