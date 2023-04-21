Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic Foundation into finale

2023 Milo U18 Football Championship…

– Mackenzie High & Carmel to battle for third

Kaieteur News – The stage is set for the culmination of the 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship following the completion of the semifinal stage, which was contested on Wednesday evening at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) was the first team to move on when they defeated Mackenzie High, 3 – 0, in the opening match while Santa Rosa progressed with a 2 – 1 result over Carmel in the other semi-final.

This now means, CAF and Santa Rosa will battle in the ninth edition’s finale while the third place showdown of the Nestlé-sponsored event will feature Mackenzie High and Carmel.

These teams are billed to collide on Sunday, April 23, at the same venue from 16:00 hrs with the third place encounter followed by the final, which kicks off at 18:00 hrs.

At stake is for the Tournament winner is the Milo Cup, $300,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the corresponding trophy.

On Wednesday night, CAF recorded a comfortable victory as they caught Mackenzie off guard a few times in the opening minutes but were also able to capitalise on the majority of opportunities they created.

They went ahead in the 12th minute through a strike from Martim Martins, doubled the lead in the 18th minute, compliments of Seon Cato, and put more distance between them with a third goal in the 33rd minute from Chai Williams.

The second half saw a more focused Mackenzie unit that was able to stop conceding goals from an attacking opposition but could not formulate an effective transitional attack plan of their own.

In the second match, Santa Rosa took control of the game’s pace quite early although Carmel tried valiantly to offer an up-tempo style of play. However, a ball handled by a Carmel defender in the 18-yard box resulted in Santa Rosa being gifted a penalty.

Darius Williams buried that opportunity in the top right corner to put Santa Rosa ahead in the 14th minute. The lead lasted for an hour before Ian Daniels found the equaliser in the 74th minute, keeping his team’s chances of progressing alive.

Although Carmel equalised, there was a lot of reckless defending as they were met with four yellow cards and a red card, which was acquired by Dwayne Baptiste.

As the regulation time whistle drew near Williams once again made his presence felt in the 86th minute when he emphatically regained the lead for his side with the decider, propelling their side into the final.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.