Ruling on substantive appointment of Chancellor, Chief Justice set for Wednesday

Kaieteur News – High Court Judge, Justice Damone Younge will on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 hand down her decision in the substantive appointment of Chancellor and Chief Justice Case brought by Vice Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Vinceroy Jordan.

Justice Younge is expected to hand down her decision at 1:00pm.

Jordan asked the court to direct President Irfaan Ali through the Attorney General to make substantive appointments to the offices of the Chancellor and Chief Justice (CJ) through a declaration from the court that the President has no valid reason for not starting the process to make the appointments to the top judicial posts.

In an affidavit to support his application, Jordan alluded to the list of excuses given by the President as the basis for not initiating the process to appoint the persons. Among them, he noted that President Ali had said that then Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon and the Opposition must recognise him and his Government as a legitimate Government before he consults with him on the appointment.

In addition, Jordan noted the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), through its presidents have repeatedly called for substantive appointments to be made.

Further, the Opposition MP pointed to correspondence between the President and the current Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton.

He explained that based on the correspondence, Norton had expressed a readiness to have the process to appoint the Chief Justice and Chancellor initiated, but it was the President who has been holding off on the appointments.

Referring to correspondence between the two, Jordan pointed to Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira’s letter to Norton on behalf of the President.

He noted that Teixeira said, “…It appears that you have misinterpreted your role as Leader of the Opposition with regards to constitutional appointments. It is the President who decides when he is ready to engage you as Leader of the Opposition with regard to any specific constitutional appointments and not the other way round. I wish to assure you that when the President is ready to address the appointments of the Chancellor and Chief Justice, you will be engaged in accordance with the provisions of Article 127 of the Constitution.”