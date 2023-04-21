PNCR’s Carol Joseph apologises for ‘cursing’ GC reporter

Kaieteur News – A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) Chief Scrutineer Carol Smith Joseph on Thursday apologised to Guyana Chronicle reporter Tamica Garnett for using indecent language while rejecting a request by the reporter for information.

In a statement to the media, Joseph said, “As woman to another woman, I wish to apologize for my outburst when Ms. Tamica Garnett called me yesterday on my personal and private phone.”

Notwithstanding Joseph’s statement, the APNU operative said she believes the Guyana Chronicle is being used as a political tool for the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

“However, it should be noted that I believe the Chronicle is a political rag that is doing the bidding of the PPP, including supporting trumped up charges against its political opponents and supporting the dictatorial PPP regime. In this regard, one can hardly find language to address the egregious behaviour of the “Guyana Chronicle”.

Joseph said too that she respects all women but “cannot be respectful to the Chronicle which is a media house that promotes and supports PPP oppression of the people of Guyana.”

The APNU Scrutineer’s apology followed a statement by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) calling on the Chairman of the APNU, and leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) Aubrey Norton to publicly apologise to Ms. Garnett and issued a commitment that his party would not subject members of the media to such acrimonious and indecent outbursts by any of his members or supporters more so at the senior level.

On Wednesday, the GPA condemned what it termed the most dastardly and pathetic expletive-laced attack on Garnett by a senior political operative of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

According to a GPA release, based on Ms. Garnett’s account, a recording of which has been provided to the executive of the GPA, the APNU Chief Scrutineer Carol Joseph used indecent language in rejecting a request by her for information.

“This attack on Ms. Garnett marks a new low in relations between the media and the political directorate in Guyana. It is now apparent that the transgression against the media by the People’s Progressive Party and the PNCR/APNU is the one common feature both political parties share,” the GPA said.

The GPA said failure by the PNC to apologise would make Norton complicit at minimum. “The GPA fully recognises the diverse ownership and influence in a number of media houses but at the same time condemns any attack on media workers in the execution of their duties. Mindful of the need to provide fair and balanced coverage in keeping with international standards, the GPA is cognisant of the historic fact that the government-owned media operates at the behest of whichever party is in government. Media workers in the State media are subjected to more than just editorial control. The brutal psychological attack on Ms. Garnett is yet another such example that puts at greater risk journalists and other media workers in the course of the performance of their duties,” the statement ended.