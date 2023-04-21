One dead, another hospitalised after van crashes into parked truck

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are probing the death of Takurand Seemangal who was killed on Thursday morning after the motor van he was traveling in crashed into a parked truck on the Good Hope Public Road, ECD.

According to information received, the fatal accident occurred just around 06:10hrs. The van was driven by 38-year-old Wilfred Sanasie while 63-year-old Seemangal of Lot 157 Thomas Street, Georgetown was the lone passenger in the vehicle. Sanasie is currently hospitalized.

It was reported to the police that the van was traveling east along the northern lane of the public road when the “left side front portion” collided with the right side of the parked truck which was on the northern side of the road facing east.

As a result of the impact of the collision, Kaieteur News understands that Sanasie and Seemangal received injuries about their bodies and were picked up in a conscious and unconscious state respectively.

The men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where a doctor on duty pronounced Seemangal dead on arrival while the driver was admitted. He is said to be suffering from head injuries.

Seemangal’s body is presently at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.