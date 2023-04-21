LGC to host Chung’s Global golf tourney tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Tomorrow the Lusignan Golf Club will come alive as they prepare to host Chung’s Global golf tournament. Tee off time is expected to be at 12:30 pm. The format of the tournament will be Medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start.

Prizes up for grabs will be:

Overall Best Net

1stPlace–Trophy

2ndPlace–Trophy

3rd Place – Trophy

Best Net Front Nine

Best Net Back Nine

Overall Best Gross

Nearest to Flag – Hole #4

Longest Drive – Hole #12

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play at 12:30PM. Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off.

Chung’s global is located on Mandela Avenue, opposite the Dynasty Restaurant has been in the construction industry for more than 15 years and specializes in a variety of construction and civil engineering services. These services range from construction of commercial and private properties, land and foundation preparation and even construction of parking lots, bridges, culverts. At Chung’s, the company believes in providing construction solutions for a better world. They also provide general maintenance services which can be tailored to suit any business or residential property and customers can customize their maintenance which includes weeding, cleaning of drains & trenches, landscaping, pressure washing, etc. CGI operates from Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 5PM and is reachable on numbers 218-5120-22 or 603 541.

The company would like to wish all participants the best of luck and encourage everyone to have the most fun. Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approx. 5:30pm.