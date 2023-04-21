Latest update April 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

LGC to host Chung’s Global golf tourney tomorrow

Apr 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Tomorrow the Lusignan Golf Club will come alive as they prepare to host Chung’s Global golf tournament. Tee off time is expected to be at 12:30 pm. The format of the tournament will be Medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start.

CGI's representative, Alisha Wiggins handing over the sponsorship cheque to the Lusignan's Golf Club Representative, Brian Hackett.

CGI’s representative, Alisha Wiggins handing over the sponsorship cheque to the Lusignan’s Golf Club Representative, Brian Hackett.

Prizes up for grabs will be:

  • Overall Best Net

1stPlace–Trophy

2ndPlace–Trophy

3rd Place – Trophy

  • Best Net Front Nine
  • Best Net Back Nine
  • Overall Best Gross
  • Nearest to Flag – Hole #4
  • Longest Drive – Hole #12

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect their scorecards, pay their tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to begin play at 12:30PM. Once on their respective tee boxes, players must await the sounding of the horn or siren as indication to begin teeing off.

Chung’s global is located on Mandela Avenue, opposite the Dynasty Restaurant has been in the construction industry for more than 15 years and specializes in a variety of construction and civil engineering services. These services range from construction of commercial and private properties, land and foundation preparation and even construction of parking lots, bridges, culverts. At Chung’s, the company believes in providing construction solutions for a better world. They also provide general maintenance services which can be tailored to suit any business or residential property and customers can customize their maintenance which includes weeding, cleaning of drains & trenches, landscaping, pressure washing, etc. CGI operates from Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 5PM and is reachable on numbers 218-5120-22 or 603 541.

The company would like to wish all participants the best of luck and encourage everyone to have the most fun. Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approx. 5:30pm.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese Anderson scores maiden 1st Class ton, as WI-A snatch lead going into Day 3

Guyanese Anderson scores maiden 1st Class ton, as WI-A snatch lead...

Apr 21, 2023

Team Headley vs. West Indies Academy Day 1 Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…  Kaieteur News – Guyanese batsman Kevlon Anderson cracked 153 for the West Indies Academy, who gained a 37-run lead...
Read More
Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic Foundation into finale

Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic Foundation...

Apr 21, 2023

Banks DIH sponsors 9th Linden Guinness in de streets football

Banks DIH sponsors 9th Linden Guinness in de...

Apr 21, 2023

Bush Lot Multi Purpose Complex set to open month end

Bush Lot Multi Purpose Complex set to open month...

Apr 21, 2023

GFF proud of Guyana’s showing at Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship qualifiers

GFF proud of Guyana’s showing at Concacaf U20...

Apr 21, 2023

LGC to host Chung’s Global golf tourney tomorrow

LGC to host Chung’s Global golf tourney...

Apr 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]