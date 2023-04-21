Latest update April 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kwakwani man killed in Bee Hive smash-up

Apr 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News  – Former Regional Vice Chairman of Region 10, Byron Lewis died on Wednesday night after he was involved in a vehicular accident on the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Former Vice Chairman of Region 10, Byron Lewis.

According to a police report, the accident occurred just around 20:00hrs and involved motorcar PKK 3124, owned and driven by Ronis Lewis, a 48-year-old mechanic of Kwakwani Village; motorcar PPP 5769, owned and driven by 78-year-old Lewis also of Kwakwani Village; and motorcar PJJ 8978, driven by Beesham Persaud, a 33-year-old carpenter of Hope Lowlands, ECD.

Ronis Lewis reportedly told investigators that he was towing Byron Lewis’s car (with Bryon Lewis behind the wheel) and was heading east along the northern lane of the Bee Hive Public Road when he observed Persaud’s motorcar  which was traveling west on the southern lane reportedly at a fast rate.

According to him, Persaud’s car overtook a vehicle which was also proceeding west and ended up in his path. Lewis said he tried to avoid a collision by pulling further north on the road and in so doing Persaud’s car ended up colliding with the front of Byron Lewis’s vehicle.

As a result of the collision, both Persaud and the Former Vice Chair received injuries about their bodies and were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where Lewis was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Persaud, the police said, was treated for minor injuries to his body.

He was later taken into police custody where he is assisting with the investigation into the fatal accident.

