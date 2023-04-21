Guyanese Anderson scores maiden 1st Class ton, as WI-A snatch lead going into Day 3

Latest update April 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 21, 2023 Sports
Team Headley vs. West Indies Academy Day 1 Headley/Weekes Tri-Series…
Kaieteur News – Guyanese batsman Kevlon Anderson cracked 153 for the West Indies Academy, who gained a 37-run lead over Team Headley at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Replying to Team Headley’s 1st innings score of 259-9, West Indies Academy (WI-A) resumed on 49-2 before eventually posting 323 all out in 94 overs.
Anderson answered the call needed by his team following opposition captain Joshua DaSilva’s century on day 1, smashing 153 from 288 balls (22 4’s), his first at the level.
Kirk Mckenzie who resumed on 31, converted his overnight score to an even 50 with a lower-order knock from Johann Layne, who followed up his 5-fer with an unbeaten 38.
Medium-pacer Justin Greaves grabbed 3-41 as he led the bowling for Team Headley, with 2 wickets apiece coming from fellow seamers Marquino Mindley and Akeem Jordan.
Day 2 ended with Team Headley on 27-1 at stumps. WI-Academy were indebted to the pair of Anderson mainly and Mckenzie, who were responsible for launching the comeback.
Despite losing the likes of Mckenzie who he shared a partnership of 84 with, his Guyanese countryman Tevin Imlach (4) and Kevin Wickham (5), Anderson defied the odds.
Nyeem Young hit 27 and added 80 with Anderson before he departed, as Anderson took his score to 98 at tea with his team shakily placed on 220-8.
After reaching his milestone, Anderson batted onwards raising his bat at 150 before departing shortly after, leaving his team in a solid position.
