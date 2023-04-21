Doctors know how to give bad news

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people who does believe in miracles. When dem family sick and de doctor tell dem is a 50-50, dem does pray and hope fuh a miracle. But when dem doctor tell yuh is a 50-50- chance of survival, it could mean two things.

Fuss it could mean dat dem doctors covering dem tracks and trying fuh prepare yuh fuh de worse or it could mean dat de patient deh so bad dat de chances of survival is slim.

Dem doctors does be good though at giving bad news. One time dis big politician was in Georgetown Hospital, when he doctor run he tests, he find dat de man deh in bad shape and might nah gan mek it.

So de doctor go back to de man and tell he, “I have good news and bad news for you. Which one you want to hear first?”

The sick politician said, “I will take the good news first.”

The doctor told him, “Something will be named after you.”

Three years ago, a doctor told a man that he was going deaf. The man claims he has not heard from the doctor since.

One time a private doctor told a man bluntly dat he only gat three months to live. De man turned to de doctor and told him, “Sorry doc, but in that period, I am afraid I would not be able to pay you for your medical fees.”

Without batting an eye, the doctor then told the man, “Ok, then I give you six more months to live.”

Talk half. Leff half!