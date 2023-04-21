Doctors know how to give bad news

Latest update April 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 21, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people who does believe in miracles. When dem family sick and de doctor tell dem is a 50-50, dem does pray and hope fuh a miracle. But when dem doctor tell yuh is a 50-50- chance of survival, it could mean two things.
Fuss it could mean dat dem doctors covering dem tracks and trying fuh prepare yuh fuh de worse or it could mean dat de patient deh so bad dat de chances of survival is slim.
Dem doctors does be good though at giving bad news. One time dis big politician was in Georgetown Hospital, when he doctor run he tests, he find dat de man deh in bad shape and might nah gan mek it.
So de doctor go back to de man and tell he, “I have good news and bad news for you. Which one you want to hear first?”
The sick politician said, “I will take the good news first.”
The doctor told him, “Something will be named after you.”
Three years ago, a doctor told a man that he was going deaf. The man claims he has not heard from the doctor since.
One time a private doctor told a man bluntly dat he only gat three months to live. De man turned to de doctor and told him, “Sorry doc, but in that period, I am afraid I would not be able to pay you for your medical fees.”
Without batting an eye, the doctor then told the man, “Ok, then I give you six more months to live.”
Talk half. Leff half!
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 21, 2023Team Headley vs. West Indies Academy Day 1 Headley/Weekes Tri-Series… Kaieteur News – Guyanese batsman Kevlon Anderson cracked 153 for the West Indies Academy, who gained a 37-run lead...
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Apr 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – From the way the PPP’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, prattled away at yesterday’s press conference,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]