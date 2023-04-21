Bush Lot Multi Purpose Complex set to open month end

…as President Dharamjit stresses safety first

Kaieteur News – THE FIRST ever Multi Purpose Sporting Complex will be opened at Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, on Sunday 30th April, 2023.

Dharmindra Dharamjit, President of Bush Lot United Turf Club (BLUTC) outlined, “First of all let me wish the Muslim Community, Eid Mubarak. Safety comes first. This complex belongs to the village of Bush Lot. It will be an example of what a village can do for a country. This has become a reality, because of the kind hearted people of this village. They wish to remain anonymous, and I respect that. I do not want to identify any one person, but some young people have turned night into day to get this complex started. It will not be fully completed by our projected opening day – month end. It is a work in progress, but history will be created.”

Dharamjit asked to expand on what the village could witness and he remarked, “The village will see for the first time in the history of Horse Racing in Guyana, an all-weather track,and in due course a Family Entertainment Centre. It will be a model for other Tracks to follow. We are here to help other Tracks also.”

While Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed, who is representing the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC), which will be staging the first sporting event on the opening day shared what the village, and patrons could expect, revealed, “Safety is our priority as well. We are preparing a Safety Manual for Horsemen. Alado could be making his seasonal run. We will have eight races on the card, all the races will be named to honour people from the village. We will respect all, and remember the contribution and sacrifice of the present and past (BLUTC) members. We will be treating these honoured guests by giving them some special gifts. This is our way of saying thanks for their contribution to the sport and the club over the years.”

Dharamjit advised, “This is our way of giving back to the village. This facility when completed will be a Family Entertainment Centre comprising of football, mini cricket field, basketball, tennis court, and dirt bike track. Our plans for this village are immense, but time and land space do not permit us, we want this to be a model for the country. I want to thank those who have made this success a resounding success, thanks.”

“I would like to repeat. This complex belongs to the village. We are just the caretakers. However, if the Safety Protocols are not respected, those who breach it will be penalized. We will be creating jobs for villagers; the upkeep and maintenance.