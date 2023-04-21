Latest update April 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Banks DIH sponsors 9th Linden Guinness in de streets football

Apr 21, 2023 Sports

…10 matches set for tonight’s opening at Silvercity Hard Court

Kaieteur News – Beverage giants Banks DIH has launched its ‘Guinness In De Streets’ football tournament’s 9th edition in Linden and the battle for the total $1M in prize money incentives and trophies starts with 10 matches tonight from 6.30pm at the Silvercity Hard Court in Wismar.

Standing from left, Rawle Gittens, Kellon Josiah, sitting, Shawn Shawn Grant and Marion Gordon.  

At the launching held at Golden Taste Fish Shop in One Mile on Wednesday night, Banks DIH Linden Branch Supervisor Shawn Grant told the team representatives and players: “This tournament consists of four playing dates with 32 teams, a total prize of $1M. We thank Linden and we thank the teams for being a part of this and we ask for your continued support throughout the games, in the market places within Linden; and that discipline plays a key role in these matches.”

Communications official Kellon Josiah conducted the draws for the first two nights of football set for the Sivercity Hard Court.

Games scheduled to start at 6.30pm are Street Lights against Gennaysd in the first game and the other matches in this order are Dark Side versus DC Ballers, Aroiama face Top Strikers, Coomacka Mines face Universal Ballers, Presidential oppose YMCA, Top Firm and Street warriors meet, Team Good Luck tackle Exodus face Silver Bullets and Ballers Empire will play Hi Rollers in the final game on day one.

Organizer Rawle Gittens warned that the tournament is for players 18 years and over and if any player is suspected to be under18 years they will be pulled from the tournament until they can prove they are eligible to continue. Each team will register seven players for the night of their game.

As normal there will be giveaways each of the four nights of the competition.

