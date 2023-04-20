Servitude is alive and kicking

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh still gat servitude in Guyana. But de difference is that now is de rich who does exploit de poor. Dem does tek advantage of some of dem poor people and work dem to de bone.

Very often dis exploitation involve child labour. Some of dem owners of big fancy house and business does go and look fuh de poorest of de poor. Dem does find someone really in need and dem he feel that dem care fuh he. De younger de better. Dem does give de person lil food when de day come but dem does work he to de bone.

De poor chap does gat to sleep underneath dem bottom house and almost every task which gat to do around de house, de poor chap does gat to do. He gat to sweep de yard, clean de fowl pen, wash de cars, wash de wares, look after de dogs, clean de dog pen , chop firewood plus do any heavy lifting around de yard.

If there is anything to buy in de shop, is de poor fellow gat to go and buy it. He gat to go also to de supermarket fuh help de owner wife fetch bags. And when he go back to dem home, he gan get a plate of food and a glass of water. But he can’t eat at de same table with de family. He gat to eat in saucepan in de yard. When guest come, he gat to disappear. He can’t cannot dare talk to any friends of de household. Dese things still happening today! Is exploitation to de max. De poor fellow does get magga from de hard wuk. And when de decide one day fuh end de exploitation and move out, de owner does meet he afterwards and tell he hoe he ungrateful.

Talk half. Leff half!