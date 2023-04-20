Latest update April 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ramsay Ali new President of GMSA

Apr 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Chief executive Officer of Sterling Products Limited, Ramsay Ali was elected President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) when that group held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Products Limited, Ramsay Ali has been elected President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association

Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Products Limited, Ramsay Ali has been elected President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association

The AGM was held in two parts, as is customary. On March 31, 2023, thirteen board directors were elected through an electronic voting process which saw a blended attendance of members both in person and virtually. On April 19, 2023, the President, three Vice-Presidents and Treasurer were elected. The remaining members were elected to form the Board of Directors inclusive of Chairpersons of the various Sub-Sectors, GMSA said in a press release.

Ali, according to the GMSA was elected unopposed as President of the association. He will be supported by Rafeek Khan, Immediate Past President of GMSA and Managing Director of Durable Wood Products Inc. as First Vice President, Vasudeo Singh, Group Finance Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Distillers Limited as Second Vice President and Treasurer and Orson Ferguson, Chief Operations Officer – Business Solutions of GTT as Third Vice President.

Ali’s professional career began in 1988 with a background in sales and marketing. Over the years he has worked with entities such as Colgate Palmolive, Banks DIH Ltd., and then Sterling Products Limited. Mr. Ali has given of his time in helping non-profit organizations such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association where he also serves as Chairman and Georgetown Cricket Club and the Scouts Association of Guyana where he is the Vice President. For years, Mr. Ali has made invaluable contributions to the GMSA where he aggressively pushes for success and development in the manufacturing sector. He is the brainchild of the GMSA’s UncappeD Marketplace and continues to support small and micro enterprises in their development, marketing and other pertinent areas.

The 2023/2024 Board Members are as follows: –

  1. Sterling Products Limited – Ramsay Ali, President of GMSA
  2. Durable Wood Products Inc. – Rafeek Khan, First Vice-President & Chairman of Extractive Industries Sub-Sector
  3. Demerara Distillers Limited – Vasudeo Singh, Second Vice-President & Treasurer
  4. GTT – Orson Ferguson, Third Vice-President
  5. Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) – Sasenarine Singh, Chairman of Agriculture Sub-Sector
  6. Khayr Organics – Earlecia Hieronymo, Chairman of Agro-Processing Sub-Sector
  7. Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (B.A.C.I.F) – Peter Pompey, Chairman of Construction & Engineering Sub-Sector
  8. New GPC Inc. – Keshwar Singh, Chairman of Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Sub-Sector
  9. Kanoo (Guyana) Inc. – Chet Bowling, Chairman of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Sub-Sector
  10. Environmental Management Consultants – Representative, Chairman of Services Sub-Sector
  11. DENMOR Garment Manufacturers Inc. – Upasna Mudlier, Chairman of Textiles & Sewn Goods Sub-Sector
  12. Banks DIH Limited – David Carto, Board Member
  13. ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. – Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Board Member
  14. Barama Company Limited – Mohindra “Neil” Chand, Board Member
  15. National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) – Vishal Lalbachan, Board Member
  16. Bulkan Timber Works Inc. – Roseann Bulkan, Board Member
  17. UMAMI Inc. – Chris Persaud, Board Member
  18. Edward B. Beharry & Company Limited – Raymond Ramsaroop, Board Member
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Interest rate, Jagdeo afraid to tell us!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GM Nigel Short took on 20 players simultaneously in Chess Exhibition event at State House

GM Nigel Short took on 20 players simultaneously in Chess Exhibition...

Apr 20, 2023

Grandmaster Nigel Short wants to see Guyana become “regional powerhouse” in chess Kaieteur News – FIDE Director for chess development Grandmaster Nigel Short MBE on Tuesday night,...
Read More
DDL extends sponsorship of Mike Parris boxing programme

DDL extends sponsorship of Mike Parris boxing...

Apr 20, 2023

Heart-breaking draw for Lady Jags against Dominican Republic

Heart-breaking draw for Lady Jags against...

Apr 20, 2023

Persaud’s 10-122 pushes Essequibo closer to victory on Day Two

Persaud’s 10-122 pushes Essequibo closer to...

Apr 20, 2023

Bailey XI triumph despite Imlach 98

Bailey XI triumph despite Imlach 98

Apr 20, 2023

Action continues as bowlers feast in 4th round 

Action continues as bowlers feast in 4th round 

Apr 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]