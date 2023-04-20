Ramsay Ali new President of GMSA

Kaieteur News – Chief executive Officer of Sterling Products Limited, Ramsay Ali was elected President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) when that group held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

The AGM was held in two parts, as is customary. On March 31, 2023, thirteen board directors were elected through an electronic voting process which saw a blended attendance of members both in person and virtually. On April 19, 2023, the President, three Vice-Presidents and Treasurer were elected. The remaining members were elected to form the Board of Directors inclusive of Chairpersons of the various Sub-Sectors, GMSA said in a press release.

Ali, according to the GMSA was elected unopposed as President of the association. He will be supported by Rafeek Khan, Immediate Past President of GMSA and Managing Director of Durable Wood Products Inc. as First Vice President, Vasudeo Singh, Group Finance Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Distillers Limited as Second Vice President and Treasurer and Orson Ferguson, Chief Operations Officer – Business Solutions of GTT as Third Vice President.

Ali’s professional career began in 1988 with a background in sales and marketing. Over the years he has worked with entities such as Colgate Palmolive, Banks DIH Ltd., and then Sterling Products Limited. Mr. Ali has given of his time in helping non-profit organizations such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association where he also serves as Chairman and Georgetown Cricket Club and the Scouts Association of Guyana where he is the Vice President. For years, Mr. Ali has made invaluable contributions to the GMSA where he aggressively pushes for success and development in the manufacturing sector. He is the brainchild of the GMSA’s UncappeD Marketplace and continues to support small and micro enterprises in their development, marketing and other pertinent areas.

The 2023/2024 Board Members are as follows: –

Sterling Products Limited – Ramsay Ali, President of GMSA Durable Wood Products Inc. – Rafeek Khan, First Vice-President & Chairman of Extractive Industries Sub-Sector Demerara Distillers Limited – Vasudeo Singh, Second Vice-President & Treasurer GTT – Orson Ferguson, Third Vice-President Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) – Sasenarine Singh, Chairman of Agriculture Sub-Sector Khayr Organics – Earlecia Hieronymo, Chairman of Agro-Processing Sub-Sector Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (B.A.C.I.F) – Peter Pompey, Chairman of Construction & Engineering Sub-Sector New GPC Inc. – Keshwar Singh, Chairman of Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Sub-Sector Kanoo (Guyana) Inc. – Chet Bowling, Chairman of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Sub-Sector Environmental Management Consultants – Representative, Chairman of Services Sub-Sector DENMOR Garment Manufacturers Inc. – Upasna Mudlier, Chairman of Textiles & Sewn Goods Sub-Sector Banks DIH Limited – David Carto, Board Member ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. – Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Board Member Barama Company Limited – Mohindra “Neil” Chand, Board Member National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) – Vishal Lalbachan, Board Member Bulkan Timber Works Inc. – Roseann Bulkan, Board Member UMAMI Inc. – Chris Persaud, Board Member Edward B. Beharry & Company Limited – Raymond Ramsaroop, Board Member