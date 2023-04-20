Latest update April 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Pump stations to be constructed in Regions Three, Four to mitigate flooding

Apr 20, 2023

–Farmlands to be empoldered in the Upper, Lower Pomeroon River

Kaieteur News – Several pump stations and sluices will be constructed in communities across Regions Three and Four, as the government continues to make heavy investments in the country’s flood mitigation system.

Meten-Meer-Zorg, Bell Vue, and Pouderoyen along the West Coast Demerara, Region Three are slated to benefit from pumping stations, as well as Jimbo and Grove on the East Bank Demerara, Region Four.

The undertaking is critical since these regions are prone to flooding, which can result in livelihoods being affected. The Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), is currently inviting bids from suitable contractors to undertake these projects, the Department of Public Information reported.

In addition, farmlands will be empoldered in the Upper and Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two. This project is also essential as the government pushes the agriculture sector nationwide, to meet CARICOM’s goal to lessen the almost $5 billion food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.  Interested eligible bidders may inspect the bidding documents and obtain further information from the Procurement Office, during normal working hours. All bids must be deposited in the tender box at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A whopping $19.7 billion was set aside in budget 2023 for critical drainage and irrigation interventions countrywide. The government also intends to build out the drainage and irrigation infrastructure utilising funds earned through the expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS2030).

Interest rate, Jagdeo afraid to tell us!

