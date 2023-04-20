Persaud’s 10-122 pushes Essequibo closer to victory on Day Two

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCY&S) Boys Under-19 Inter County Three-Day cricket tournament continued yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

After the first day Select XI would have taken command of the match posting 209-10 from 71.3 overs in the first innings with Essequibo U19 batting for 16 overs in the last session on Day One losing four of their top order batters in the process, at stumps on Day One Essequibo were 51-4, trailing by 154 runs.

Essequibo returning on Day Two added 83 runs onto their overnight score as Select XI bowlers shared the wickets: Dillion Ramsaroop 2-20, Ezekiel Wilson 3-37, Chanderpaul Ramraj 2-16 and Matthew Pataya 2-5. Shaahid Vieira top scored with 34 runs while Theddeus Lovell stroked a gritty 32 runs as Essequibo were dismissed for 134-10 trailing by 75 runs.

Select XI batting in the second innings posted 157-10 with a solid 28 runs from the flamboyant right-hander wicketkeeper-batter Kevin Kristen, while Nityananad Mathura top scored with 30 runs. Aran Persaud grabbed 10-122 in the match as he picked up his second five wicket haul (5-53) on day two.

Essequibo U19 came to bat in the second innings needing 233 runs to win with ample time to do so. At stumps Essequibo were 70-1 from 22 overs. Myhiem Khan unbeaten on 46 runs and Shaahid Vieira 19 runs. Essequibo still needs 163 runs to win with nine wickets intact.

Meanwhile, across at Everest, Isaiah Thorne stormed Berbice to a convincing nine wicket win over Demerara; taking 7-33 in the second innings.

Demerara 1st Innings 122 all out in 50.1 overs. Rivaldo Phillips 57, Mavindra Dindyal 20. Jeremy Sandia 3-33 (9), Leon Cecil 2-14 (7), Isaiah Thorne 2-25 (11).

Berbice 1st Innings: 119 all out in 42.4 overs. Tomani Caesar 32, Rampertab Ramnauth 22. Krishna Singh 3-38 (16), Dindyal 2-18 (8).

Demerara 2nd Innings: 101 all out in 29.3 overs. Anthon Lin 42, Nehemiah Honenkirk 22 not out. Thorne 7-33 (10), Jonathan Rampersaud 2-22 (13).

Berbice 2nd Innings: 107-1 in 24.5 overs. Rampertab Ramnauth 53 not out, Hemendra Gurdayal 28, Zeynul Ramsammy 24 not out.