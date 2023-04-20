Men confessed to being part of killing, burying cop in shallow grave

…skeletal remains dug up after suspects lead detectives to scene

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Detectives on Wednesday found the skeletal remains suspected to be that of missing policeman, Constable Quincy Lewis after two men reportedly confessed to being part of killing him and burying his body in a shallow grave along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Lewis mysteriously disappeared almost three years ago, on June 19, 2020.

Since then Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks from the Cold Case and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have been gathering evidence as they investigated his disappearance.

Their hard work paid off around 17:00hrs on Wednesday after they found skeletal remains buried at the Madewini Sand Pit area. Police will now send the remains overseas for DNA testing to confirm that they belong to the Lewis.

According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the two suspects in custody decided to cooperate with the detectives after they were shown evidence linking them to the disappearance of Lewis. They were the ones who led police to search for Lewis’s body at Madewini, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Kaieteur News learnt that they were allegedly paid by a couple-a man and his wife- to murder Lewis and then bury his body. The cop was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the wife and was reportedly lured to the couple’s East bank Demerara (EBD) home on the day he disappeared.

Lewis was allegedly shot in their presence at the location and his body then transported to the Madewini Sandpit area where it was buried. The couple, Kaieteur News understands, has since fled the jurisdiction.

The GPF however, have since committed to using all legal avenues to extradite the couple back to Guyana.

“The Guyana Police Force will also use all legal avenues available to ensure that the other two (2) suspects are extradited to Guyana to answer to the allegations in relation to the death of the deceased,” GPF stated on Wednesday.

As police do their best to track down the couple, Kaieteur News has learnt that Lewis relatives had warned him about returning into a relationship with a woman he had gotten into trouble for before.

Kaieteur News understands that she resided in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara but had ties to a property in Greenfield Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), an area where Lewis was last seen driving into with his car before vanishing.

According to information, a ‘problem’ had arisen between Lewis and the woman’s family over her. Lewis did not divulge the nature of the problem to his relative but they suspect that her parents did not approve of their relationship.

The woman had left the country after then but returned close to the time Lewis disappeared. The cop had reportedly notified his relatives that he was speaking with her again and they warned him to be careful and “not get tie up with the girl again”.

Lewis, however, was not too keen on taking their advice and had told them that the woman has always been good to him and helped him a lot.

Relatives do not know if he had hooked up with her again but recalled that he disappeared a few months later. Lewis was last seen alive by his mother, Charlene Jordon, around 17:15hrs after leaving their home at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

He left in a silver-grey Toyota Premio Motorcar that he borrowed from a friend for work duties at the Agricola Police Station. Lewis never made it there.

Security cameras had captured him crossing over the Demerara Harbour Bridge and heading into Greenfield Park.

Neither Lewis nor the car was ever seen again since then.