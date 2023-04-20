Heart-breaking draw for Lady Jags against Dominican Republic

– Guyana out of CONCACAF Women’s U20 Qualifiers

Kaieteur News – Guyana had a goalless draw against the Dominican Republic last evening, a result that ended the team’s quest to qualify for the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship and ultimately, the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Entering the match both teams were undefeated, but the Lady Jags needed a win since they were behind by a two-goal difference on the points table in Group C.

Before facing Guyana, the Dominican Republic scored a 15-0 win over Dominica and a 3 – 0 result over Suriname.

The Lady Jags, on the other hand, had a 6 – 0 victory over their South American neighbours while romping to a 10 – 0 win against Dominica.

With only one team advancing to the next round, the game became a must-win for Guyana, while the ‘DR’ just needed to salvage a draw to secure its place to contend for the Women’s U20 World Cup.

It was a heated contest between Guyana and the Dominican Republic at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo and one that produced much excitement, but the score at the end of the match wasn’t what the Guyanese wanted.

Se-Hana Mars, Sandra Johnson and Jalade Trim tried to put Guyana on the scoresheet, but the Dominican Republic was resilient in the defence.

Likewise, Guyana was solid at the back, coupled with superwoman-like work from their goalkeeper but in the end, the points were shared, and the Dominican Republic will advance.

Meanwhile, Mars’ eight goals in the qualifiers would see her walking away with the most in the tournament, while Trim finished with three in three matches. (Rawle Toney)