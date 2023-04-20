GM Nigel Short took on 20 players simultaneously in Chess Exhibition event at State House

Grandmaster Nigel Short wants to see Guyana become “regional powerhouse” in chess

Kaieteur News – FIDE Director for chess development Grandmaster Nigel Short MBE on Tuesday night, concluded a simultaneous exhibition match against 20 Guyanese chess players from as young as nine years old to as old as 30. GM Short started his onslaught just after 5 pm and was completely engaged for the first 2 hours of the exhibition as the Guyana side fought valiantly to scratch out an advantage over the Grandmaster.

He played against former Open National Champion CM Taffin Khan, FM Anthony Drayton, Davion Mars, Roberto Neto, Ethan Lee, WCM Sheriffa Alli, Jessica Callender, Nellisha Johnson, 2022 National Women’s Champion Pooja Lam, 2022 Junior Champion Ricardo Narine, 2023 Under-14 Open Champion Kyle Couchman, 2023 U14 Girl’s Champion Anaya Lall, 2023 National U-12 Champion Aquilani Swaminadha, Keron Sandiford, Sasha Shariff, Micaiah Enoe, Ronan Lee, Mayas Khan and siblings Alexander and Nicholas Zhang.

Around 8 pm at the beginning of hour 3, the pins sadly began to fall and it was all over by 9 pm, with the final capitulation by CM Taffin Khan.

The best game in the exhibition was against Anthony Drayton.

Tensions were high as player after player battled for a chance to edge victory over one of the best chess players in the world. Outstanding games from 9-year-old Aquilani Swaminadha, 12-year-old Anaya Lall and 16-year-old Ronan Lee who kept the Grandmaster engaged for the entirety of the event, outlasting almost all of their more experienced peers.

Candidate Master Taffin Khan, notably one of Guyana’s most decorated chess players, held on the longest. Only after a long and suspenseful three hours did he finally concede and let the final king fall, leaving former world championship finalist Short with a clean sweep.

More than 100 chess enthusiasts and future champions were in attendance to observe the games, including students from several schools across Georgetown and special guests from the New Amsterdam Special School, who are part of the Federation’s Chess in Special Needs Schools programme.

Grandmaster Short praised the Federation for progress made so far in advancing chess, noting that he sees potential for Guyanese players to eventually be on par with players from global powerhouses for the sport such as Russia.

He added that he also hopes to see Guyana become a regional powerhouse for the sport.

President Irfaan Ali donates one million dollars toward chess development His Excellency President Ali kindly extended an invitation to the Guyana Chess Federation to use the State House for the auspicious event. He, along with cabinet members Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh stopped by to cheer on the Guyanese players in the match. Spectators and players alike were treated to a surprise visit by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley who interacted with youngsters at the event.

President Ali has consistently supported and encouraged the Federation’s efforts in taking chess to all corners of the country. This support was taken a step further with a donation of one million dollars to the Guyana Chess Federation.

GM Short yesterday engaged members of the public at the Amazonia Mall from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Additionally, he is visiting several schools throughout the day to educate students on the benefits of chess and the opportunities it offers. These schools were Marian Academy, Queen’s College, School of the Nations and St. Stanislaus College.

The GM Short’s visit to Guyana, as the FIDE Director of Chess Development, has been welcomed by the Guyana Chess Federation, who is pleased to host him.

GM Short’s aim is to advance for chess as a sport in Guyana, and provide recommendations for improving chess programmes to provide long-term benefits to both children and adults.