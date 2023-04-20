Friendship, East Bank Demerara Magistrate Court to cost $418M – Engineer’s Estimate

Latest update April 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – With a Magistrate Court located at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), the Supreme Court of Judicature is looking to construct another one at Friendship to the tune of $418,259,540 according to its engineer’s estimate.
This was revealed during Tuesday opening of tenders where it was disclosed that nine contracting firms have applied for the contract. These firms submitted bids ranging from $255 million to $827 million for the project. A magistrate court and living quarters are slated to be constructed at the location.
Kaieteur News understands that this year, the Judiciary sector was allocated some $4 billion for the further development of the judiciary system. At a re-commissioning ceremony for the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court last year October, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, had announced plans for the construction of the Friendship Court among others.
Kaieteur News had reported that the AG announced that new court houses are being constructed at Mabaruma, Region One, Vigilance, Cove and John and Mahaicony on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) and also at Timerhi and Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
Nandlall said at the time that government has its eyes on building a modern complex to be the headquarters of the judiciary. The headquarters, he detailed, will house all of the High Courts, the Court of Appeal and the Land Court. He pointed out that such investments are being made because access to justice is important as access to any important service.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Supreme Court Judicature
Phase 1: Construction of Friendship Magistrate’s Court and Living quarters.
