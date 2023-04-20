DDL extends sponsorship of Mike Parris boxing programme

Kaieteur News – In excess of one million were yesterday handed over to Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to assist with sponsorship of the Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 boxing programme. The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has been the programme’s longest partner, and yesterday morning the leading beverage company extended their support of the programme for its 12th consecutive year of sponsorship with a brief presentation ceremony held at the company’s boardroom, Diamond Plantation.

In a brief ceremony, the company’s Brand Communication Manager Schemel Patrick handed over sponsorship for the Pepsi Mike Parris Youth Boxing championship to Technical Director Terrance Poole (MS) and GBA’s Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Seon Bristol.

The DDL has served as sponsors of the Michael Parris U16 boxing card for the past eleven years, this programme served as a nursery for upcoming boxers over the years. It is programme like these that produced athletes such as elite boxer Keevin Allicock who have gone on to represent us (Guyana) at major championships such as the Olympic Games as well as the Jackman sister (Alesha and Abiola) who are now International Boxing Association (IBA) ranked boxers.

Speaking at the presentation Ms Patrick, commended the association for the good works they have done in the past. Last year, they were able to successfully host all of its U16 schoolboys tournaments. Not to mention, our U16’s were also afforded the opportunity to compete overseas.

The Mike Parris boxing card is expected to have at least one tourney each month. The first was held 1 April last, followed by another later this month.

According to Ms Patrick, “It is people and passion that drives successful ventures. I say that to say, we’re very happy to be on board, this our 12th year. The key focus for us at DDL/Pepsi is the advancement of our youth through education and sports. We have been partnering because we all have seen what the programme has done for our local athletes.”

The DDL will continue to support amateur boxing in Guyana. With the hope of other business entities taking a page out of their books and join hands with the GBA so that they can continue to host successful events for our local boxers with the aim of raising the bar of our athletes both regionally and internationally.

Meanwhile, GBA’s assistant Secretary/Treasurer Seon Bristol stated, “Since we started our friendship/business relationships with DDL, we have gained a life time relationship. With that, we thank you for your sponsorship over the years. I promise that the association will continue to pick fruit from the tree you have planted. Most of the guys that are excelling in the sport, started right here at the nursery level. This tells us that we are we are growing. For that, I want to thank you guys for the support.”