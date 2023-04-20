Da Silva century gives Team Headley lead heading into day 2

Latest update April 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 20, 2023 Sports
Team Headley vs. West Indies Academy Day 1 Headley/Weekes Tri-Series
Kaieteur News – Captain Joshua Da Silva scored a classy 136, his 3rd 1st class ton, which bailed his team out of trouble as his troops ended Day 1 with a 210-run leading heading into Day 2 of the Headley/Weekes Tri Series.
After the captain’s heroics, Team Headley posted a 1st innings 259-9 in 70.4 overs. Akeem Jordan (54) scored his maiden 1st class fifty to aid the centurion Da Silva in a strong rebuilding effort.
West Indies Academy seamer Johan Layne returned magical 1st innings figures of 5-39, but his team were behind the ball at stumps, resuming their innings today on 49-2 from 19 overs, trailing by a huge deficit.
Left-hander Kirk Mckenzie was 31 not out heading into day 2, as the fast-bowler Jordan (2-16) then returned with the ball to show his true class, snapping up both wickets to put his team in a commanding position.
Layne earlier on accounted for the key wickets of opener Kieran Powell (0), Darren Bravo (5), Kaveen Hodge (10) and Tevyn Walcott (15), who all perished before the lunch with the score 93-5.
However when play resumed, Da Silva who was tasked with rebuilding during his century partnership with Jordan, he was first eased himself to a half-century.
The skipper soon got to his mark, after notching up his ton before the tea break, batting beautifully while running out of partners as a successful 1st innings came to an end.
