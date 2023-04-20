Civil society group urges women MPs to condemn attacks against female journalists

Kaieteur News – The Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN) has issued a written appeal to the nation’s 24 women Parliamentarians, urging that they condemn all attacks against journalists here.

The call by the civil society group comes on the heels of recent attacks against the President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir and Kaieteur News Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot. Both women were the subjects of despicable social media attacks by a Facebook page with known links to the current administration.

In the letter addressed to the officials, the group was keen to point out that women Members of Parliament (MPs) make up 37 per cent of the policy leaders in the House and represent all political party positions, beliefs and values of the Guyanese society.

“As Parliamentarians, you serve as potential role models for all Guyanese women and girls. Additionally, being women, you are also sensitive to the dangers of unchecked misogyny, made visible in the high per capita number of wife/female partner murders and mutilations in our country,” the group said.

Given the position and power women MPs hold, the group asked that they offer solidarity and support to their counterparts in media who are being subjected to a torrent of male denigration, abuse and vitriol on social media.

At its best, OGGN said the Fourth Estate holds a mirror up to society. It stressed that that journalists ask the probing questions that are at the bedrock of democratic societies. Women journalists in Guyana, the group asserted, also excel in their calm, polite yet penetrating interventions in the often-rough-and-tumble world of political engagement.

Furthermore, OGGN said, “Anyone who is uncomfortable under the Press queries should engage with their questions, not cast aspersions on their bodies. We know that the socially fractured nature of our country is mirrored in the National Assembly. But for the sake of our country, we ask you to use the power of your legislative positions to stand with female journalists.”

As a show of support, the group in its missive strongly urged women MPs to do the following: Tag on FaceBook all offensive pages/posts that are sexist, racist, and misogynist against Guyanese; issue a strong statement deploring public expressions that target the bodies of women and that so often lead to violence; and privately work with their respective political parties to raise the tenor of public discourse. The letter in question was signed by the group’s members, namely Alfred Bhulai, Andre Brandli, Janette Bulkan, Darshanand Khusial, Joe Persaud, Mike Persaud, and Ganga Ramdas.