Bailey XI triumph despite Imlach 98

Kaieteur News – Bernard Bailey XI defeated Adrian Hinds XI by 41 runs in a 40-over fixture played recently at Queen’s College ground.

Bailey XI took first strike and posted 241 all out in 34.1 overs. Richie Looknauth struck nine fours and three sixes in a top score of 79 while Ntini Permaul made 48, Owen Andrews 36, Jeremiah Scott 22 and Bernard Bailey 20.

Adrian Hinds took 2-18, Mervin Permaul 2-24, Jonathan Van Lange 2-38 and Laurel Parks 2-56. Adrian Hinds XI replied with 200 all out in 31.5 overs. Tevin Imlach stroked 98 with 10 fours and four sixes while Van Lange made 24, Laurel Parks 23, Joshua Ferrell 14 and Colis Rimple 10. Stephon Wilson claimed 3-31, Scott 3-49 and Ntini Permaul 2-26.

The following players received awards; MAN OF THE MATCH- Permaul Ntini; LETS CRACK IT SIX & FOUR- Tevin Imlach; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER- Richie Looknauth; MOST RUNS- Tevin Imlach; MOST WICKETS: Stephon Wilson.

The game was sponsored by Quality Deliverer, One Movement Entertainment, One Movement Heat Transfer Shop, R. B Grocery, Ansa McAl, Guyana Beverages INC. Guyana National Printers, Eclpise Enterprise, 007 Hhot spot bar, JS17 Online Cricket Shopping, CR7 Bats Repair Shop, Guyana Cricket Board, OCK Farm Productions Arm Productions, C and C Detailing Services, At Taweeh Wan Noor Variety and Supermarket, Sneakers Line and Jacob Jewellery and Pawn Shop.