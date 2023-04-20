Latest update April 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Action continues as bowlers feast in 4th round 

Apr 20, 2023 Sports

DCB Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament 2023 partly sponsored by Team Mohamed

Kaieteur News – In round 4 of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament, partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, Singh and Dindial steered their team to victory.

Over at the Farm Ground, Upper Demerara won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 63 all out in 15.1 overs from their allotted 50 overs.

Rohit Ramnauth and Cory Charles scored 12 each. Darius Singh was the most destructive bowler grabbing 5 for 20, while Farhan Hussain collected 3 for 12; support came from Sayyad Lakeram, and Deonarine Dindial took one, respectively.

In reply, East Bank Demerara blazed their way to the target scoring 66 without loss in 6.5 overs. Deonarine Dindial top scored with 40 while Sayyad Lakeram supported with 18. East Bank won by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, over at Zeeburg, West Demerara won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 93 all out from 37.1 overs. Opener Parmeshwar Ram top scored with 21 while his opening partner Robin Seecharan chipped in with 11.

Spinner Stephon Sankar collected 3 for 13, while Dave Mohabir and Shane Prince took 2 for 5 and 2 for 21.

In reply, Georgetown raced to their target of 98 for 3 in 12.2 overs. Midder order batter Jonathan Van Lange top scored with 36 while opener Ryan Latif chipped in with 28, and Shiloh Adam scored 12.

Robin Seecharan claimed 2 for 22, and Kevin Benn took 1 for 20. Georgetown won by 7 wickets.

