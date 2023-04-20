$90M more to fix up Cliff Anderson Sport Hall

Kaieteur News – With approximately $218 million already expended on the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to spend an estimated $90.5 million more to continue another set of works on the building.

In an invitation for bids published in Wednesday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, the Ministry is seeking contractor(s) to execute plumbing installation works, sealing of vents and vented walls works, and to complete the works at the northern faces of the building.

The ministry’s engineer estimated that the plumbing works at the sporting facility would cost $9 million, the ceiling works is estimated at $14.9 million while the completion of northern faces is estimated at $66.6 million. Bidding for the projects which would be done through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures, specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and Regulations, 2004, is expected to open on May 9, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

As previously reported, the ministry commenced a rehabilitation project last year to have the sporting facility enhanced and modernised. Kaieteur News had reported that in November last year, contractor, ECS Construction had won a $97M contract to have the front of the building redesigned. While in December, that same contractor was awarded another contract worth $89 million to install the HVAC systems. This means that ECS Construction has been awarded a total of $186M for the two projects.

During a visit to the Sport Hall back in November, Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Charles Ramson had told this publication that the $97M covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. The minister explained th

en that the work at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

Speaking of the first phase, the Minister had said, “this one is for the redesign of the front section; the entire front section is going to be pulled down and be modernized.” This specific phase is expected to be completed in eight months. The other phases will see the entire facility air conditioned, and the installation of bucket seats. The Minister disclosed that the Sports Hall’s flooring will be enhanced as well, while the bottom sides of the building are to extended “to give us a little bit more room.”

Ramson said that the Sports Hall is old and rehabilitation is aimed at modernizing the facility. “You know we are in a modern country. We need to have a modern facility especially a modern indoor facility, it would be the only air conditioned facility that is indoor in the country and that’s important not only for the sports that we play there currently, let’s say we wanna host international boxing this would be a good facility for that,” he explained.

Following the tender to rehabilitate the facility, the Ministry had also invited bids for the repair of the main roof which is estimated to cost $12.5M, electrical installation works which was estimated to cost $37.9M and the heating, ventilation and, air conditioning (HVAC) installation works, which was estimated to cost $74.2M.

Back in December, NPTAB had awarded another contract worth $31 million to A. Orgasein and Sons to execute the electrical works at the facility. This year, the government has allocated a total of $4.3 billion for the overall development of sports in the country. This allocation, will also be used to fund the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.