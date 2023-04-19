Why people wearing hoods in Guyana?

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys see some disturbing videos of persons committing robberies on innocent persons. One incident tek place in a supermarket and de odder at an open air location where some men bin liming and playing dominoes.
Deh had some children at de time and dem children get traumatized. It was shocking dat de bandits rob dem people but even more shocking dat dem do it and dem see children around.
Dem boys see de video. And dem bandits bin wearing hoods. And dem boys know dem wearing dem hoods so that any cameras nah gan pick up dem face clear. But dem nah know dat deh gat technology was does enhance dem images and allow fuh positive identification.
Nuff people wearing hood overseas. De place does cold and dem people wah wearing hood does wear it fuh keep de cold air off dem face.
But dem boys want know how come in hot Guyana, people wearing hood. Deh gat nuff people walking down de road and even going to public events in the day wearing hood. Is copy dem copying dem fashion from overseas.
But dem bandits also wearing hood and therefore dem boys want to ask de police if dem should not ask de parliament fuh pass a law banning people from wearing hoods in Guyana. Why Guyanese people gat to wear hoods. It nat suited to we weather.
Talk half. Leff half!
