Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Why people wearing hoods in Guyana?

Apr 19, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys see some disturbing videos of persons committing robberies on innocent persons. One incident tek place in a supermarket and de odder at an open air location where some men bin liming and playing dominoes.

Deh had some children at de time and dem children get traumatized. It was shocking dat de bandits rob dem people but even more shocking dat dem do it and dem see children around.

Dem boys see de video. And dem bandits bin wearing hoods. And dem boys know dem wearing dem hoods so that any cameras nah gan pick up dem face clear. But dem nah know dat deh gat technology was does enhance dem images and allow fuh positive identification.

Nuff people wearing hood overseas. De place does cold and dem people wah wearing hood does wear it fuh keep de cold air off dem face.

But dem boys want know how come in hot Guyana, people wearing hood. Deh gat nuff people walking down de road and even going to public events in the day wearing hood. Is copy dem copying dem fashion from overseas.

But dem bandits also wearing hood and therefore dem boys want to ask de police if dem should not ask de parliament fuh pass a law banning people from wearing hoods in Guyana. Why Guyanese people gat to wear hoods. It nat suited to we weather.

 Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Our leaders priorities!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Finalists to be decided this evening

Finalists to be decided this evening

Apr 19, 2023

2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Championship… Kaieteur News – Today, the penultimate meeting date of the high-stakes Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship will be...
Read More
Hercules says Team Headley looking to make statement, as action bowls off today

Hercules says Team Headley looking to make...

Apr 19, 2023

20 boxers to represent GBA in overseas events

20 boxers to represent GBA in overseas events

Apr 19, 2023

GCB announces Senior Women’s Team for Regional Tournament

GCB announces Senior Women’s Team for Regional...

Apr 19, 2023

GM Nigel Short to take on 20 players simultaneously in Chess Exhibition at State House

GM Nigel Short to take on 20 players...

Apr 19, 2023

Assistant Superintendent Keith Beaton triumphs again

Assistant Superintendent Keith Beaton triumphs...

Apr 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]