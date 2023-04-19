US$105M Eccles well project to benefit 40,000 residents

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The US$105M installation of a new well at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) will significantly improve the level of service and supply of potable water to approximately 40,000 residents living between Eccles to Providence on the EBD.
The Eccles Well is a major infrastructure and system upgrade project being undertaken by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).
The new well at Eccles will be connected to the Eccles treatment plant via a transmission line.
“The well is part of the Government of Guyana’s massive investment to improve water infrastructure and system upgrades in response to the increasing demand for potable water due to the immense housing development on the East Bank corridor. The Eccles well is one of 12 wells being dug this year, and several other projects are being undertaken to deliver treated water to 90% of the population by 2025,” GWI said in a statement.
When the well is fully operational, residents can expect significant improvement to the level of service and quality of water. The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana.
Our leaders priorities!
