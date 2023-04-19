Taxi driver dies after car turns turtle on Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old taxi driver was killed on Monday and a passenger injured after his car turned turtle along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police identified him as Alvin Dubar of Lot 5 Section ‘B’ Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD). His injured passenger was identified as Rayan Khan a 49-year-old resident of Soesdyke, EBD. Khan is presently receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Investigators said that Dubar was speeding north along the highway when he lost control of his silver-grey Toyota Spacio. Police said, “the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a halt”.

Dubar was reportedly flung out of the car during the accident and landed on the western end of the road where he received injuries to his head and body. Khan on the other hand remained pinned in the car. Both men were unconscious when police ranks rushed them to the Diamond Hospital. Dubar was pronounced dead on arrival while Khan was sent to the city hospital. Khan regained consciousness on Tuesday afternoon and is presently being treated for multiple lacerations to his head and body.