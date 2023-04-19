National Toshaos Council, Iwokrama collaborate on mentorship to Indigenous villages

Latest update April 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The National Toshaos Council (NTC) and the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) on Monday announced their collaboration in supporting the Council’s mentorship to Indigenous villages and communities to prepare Village Sustainability Plans (VSPs).
The VSPs which are being discussed and prepared by each Indigenous village and community across Guyana, provide details on the projects developed and decided upon by the residents of each respective community. These plans will be financed by revenues earned under the Forest Carbon Credits Programme of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.
The NTC’s executive members and technical staff are providing guidance to villages and communities at their request, in developing their village plans. Iwokrama’s support to the Council would cover expenses associated with these exercises in Deep South and South Central Rupununi, Region 9.
The simple signing ceremony held at Iwokrama’s Georgetown office was attended by Programme Coordinator, Ms. Nandanie Jerry, who represented Toshao Derrick John, NTC Chairman. She expressed appreciation to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dane Gobin and Director for Resource Management and Training Dr. Raquel Thomas for Iwokrama’s timely support.
Mr. Gobin, in brief remarks stated his satisfaction for the opportunity to support the NTC’s important work with the villages as part of the LCDS 2030. Further, he expressed Iwokrama’s interest in strengthening ties with the NTC in areas of collaborative research, sustainable natural resources management, preserving Indigenous culture among other areas.
The NTC is the representative body of all Toshaos. The Council engages with Government and other partners on behalf of all villages; promotes good governance practices; advocates for sustainable management of natural resources; and prepares, implements and supports policies, plans and projects to enhance the lives and livelihoods of Guyana’s indigenous peoples.
